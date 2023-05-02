Senior Connect
A Forever Family success story Part 2: Frankie

Allie and Amber adopted Frankie from foster care.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, WECT told you about a North Carolina couple that found their child after watching one of our Forever Family segments. This week, we wanted you to hear more from them and about what the process was like after they called our partners at Seven Homes.

Allie and Amber adopted Frankie from foster care.

“We felt prepared, very prepared by Seven Homes; and supported, very supported,” Allie said. “And not just us, but also, our kid. All of the paperwork involved, and of that, that did not hold us back, from their help. From getting to know Frankie, and being part of the family that she needed. And so, with that support we were able to make it here.”

To learn more about adoption from foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

