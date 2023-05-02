Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: a brisk, cool way to start May

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 1, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, cold low pressure system centered over the Great Lakes will continue to bring brisk, cool, crisp, westerly breezes to the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Continue to be cautious with flame in these blustery times. Your First Alert Forecast argues for daytime temperatures in the 60s to, at most, 70s, and nighttime lows deep in the 50s with some 40s also peppering the map at times. Low humidity levels should make the air comfy for open windows, favor clear skies more than not, and keep rain chances to a minimum - including 0% for most of Tuesday, 10% Tuesday evening into Wednesday, and 0% Thursday.

Peek at the weekend with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

See North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week content on WECT News and wect.com/hurricane!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County
The accident has backed up traffic to Willoughby Park Road.
Crash involving truck on Carolina Beach Road impeding traffic
Two arrests after police say man waved gun around Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast: a brisk, cool way to start May
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, May 1, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 1, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, May 1, 2023
When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were...
Hurricane Preparedness Week : The lasting effects of Hurricane Florence