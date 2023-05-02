First Alert Forecast: a brisk, cool way to start May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, cold low pressure system centered over the Great Lakes will continue to bring brisk, cool, crisp, westerly breezes to the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Continue to be cautious with flame in these blustery times. Your First Alert Forecast argues for daytime temperatures in the 60s to, at most, 70s, and nighttime lows deep in the 50s with some 40s also peppering the map at times. Low humidity levels should make the air comfy for open windows, favor clear skies more than not, and keep rain chances to a minimum - including 0% for most of Tuesday, 10% Tuesday evening into Wednesday, and 0% Thursday.

