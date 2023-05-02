Senior Connect
Felon arrested after Wilmington police seize more than 30 guns

Andrey Luke Dennis
Andrey Luke Dennis(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, May 1, Wilmington police arrested a man accused of possessing over 30 guns, including Ak-47s and handguns.

According to police, units arrived at the 200 block of White Oak Drive around 8:15 p.m. to find the guns in possession of Andrey Luke Dennis, 23, of Wilmington. Detectives also recovered a large amount of ammunition.

Dennis has been charged with multiple counts of possession of firearm by a felon. He is currently being held without bond.

