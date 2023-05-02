FBI: Up to $50,000 reward for info escaped man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,00 for information on a man charged with murdering a deputy in Wake County who escaped from a jail in Virginia on April 30.

Per the FBI, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was seen on surveillance video climbing a fence and escaping the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, VA. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Marin Sotelo was being held on federal weapons charges at the time of his escape. He is also charged with the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, in August of 2022,” states the FBI’s notice.

The notice says he may be driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day N.C. temporary tag.

“A federal arrest warrant was issued for Marin Sotelo on May 1, 2023, by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, after he was charged with Escape from Custody,” the notice states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the closest FBI field office. You can contact the Charlotte office at (704) 672-6100 and the Norfolk office at (757) 455-0100.

A photo of a mustang provided by the FBI in connection to Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo's escape from custody (FBI)

