Drive-By Truckers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Drive-By Truckers are set to play a concert with American Aquarium on Oct. 5 at Greenfield Lake...
Drive-By Truckers are set to play a concert with American Aquarium on Oct. 5 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(Drive-By Truckers, American Aquarium, Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive-By Truckers is set to play a concert with American Aquarium at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Thursday, October 5.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, or you can access the Live Nation presale with the code “ICONIC”. You can buy tickets Friday at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Drive-By Truckers is touring following the release of their 2022 album Welcome 2 Club XIII.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

