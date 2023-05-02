Drive-By Truckers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive-By Truckers is set to play a concert with American Aquarium at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Thursday, October 5.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, or you can access the Live Nation presale with the code “ICONIC”. You can buy tickets Friday at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Drive-By Truckers is touring following the release of their 2022 album Welcome 2 Club XIII.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

