Dates announced for 2023 NC State Fair, chance to win free admission

The North Carolina State Fair
The North Carolina State Fair
By Kayla Morton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Rides, games, food, entertainment, deep-fried…everything. The Best. Day. Ever. is back 11 times this October when the North Carolina State Fair returns from the 12th through the 22nd.

The N.C. State Fair on Facebook officially announced admission tickets will go on sale at their cheapest price beginning Friday, May 19, along with other key dates leading up to gates opening.

Additionally, everyone has a chance to win free admission by following posting rules on the post directly, here.

“The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights,” the Facebook post said.

Furthermore, on July 1, contests at the fair will be announced, and premium books and the application period closes for consideration of space for potential vendors this year.

On Sept. 6, the Homegrown Music Fest line-up will be announced and on Sept. 28 walk-up ticket sales open at Gate 9 at the Fairgrounds, the State Farmer’s Market and the N.C. Museum of History.

To find out more key dates and information for this year’s State Fair, click here.

