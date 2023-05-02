Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews respond to fire started by lightning on N Kerr Avenue

Fire at N Kerr Avenue
Fire at N Kerr Avenue(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews are currently battling a large fire at the 2800 block of N Kerr Avenue that started last night.

According to a spokesperson with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the fire occurred after lightning struck a pile of logs and the fire is still ongoing due to heavy winds. The logs were being taken to be ground into mulch.

The fire is currently contained at approximately 40 feet high and at a 60-foot diameter.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Fire at N Kerr Avenue
Fire at N Kerr Avenue(WECT)
Fire at N Kerr Avenue
Fire at N Kerr Avenue(Theresa Wicker)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member

Latest News

CAA champions from UNCW will take on Duke in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis...
UNCW men’s tennis team draws Duke in NCAA Championship Tournament
Two arrests after police say man waved gun around Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Applause broke out in Brunswick County after Brian Chism swore in and traded his Chief Deputy...
Brian Chism sworn in as Brunswick County sheriff
The accident has backed up traffic to Willoughby Park Road.
Crash involving truck on Carolina Beach Road impeding traffic