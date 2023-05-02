Crews respond to fire started by lightning on N Kerr Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews are currently battling a large fire at the 2800 block of N Kerr Avenue that started last night.

According to a spokesperson with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the fire occurred after lightning struck a pile of logs and the fire is still ongoing due to heavy winds. The logs were being taken to be ground into mulch.

The fire is currently contained at approximately 40 feet high and at a 60-foot diameter.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Fire at N Kerr Avenue (WECT)

Fire at N Kerr Avenue (Theresa Wicker)

