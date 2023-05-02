Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations to expand classroom library

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Wilmington Preparatory Academy is hoping to get some help expanding her classroom library. Kathryn Wuest, a third-grade teacher, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I’m trying to raise money to add diversity to our class library,” Wuest said. “Many of the books we are asking for have inspiring messages for the students.”

Wuest hopes to inspire her young students to love reading.

“These books will help students to develop a love of reading as well as allow them to learn important life lessons,” she said on her DonorsChoose page. “Many of these books have powerful messages that the kids can take with them as they grow. I also wanted to include books with more diverse characters that my students can connect with.”

Ms. Wuest needs $337. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

