Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host annual blood drive

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that its annual blood drive will be held on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the announcement, the drive, in support of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, will be held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 817 Washington St. in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is a group of blood centers across the country who have joined together, committed to collecting extra units of blood on a rotating ‘on call’ schedule,” states an informational graphic for the event. “This creates an available supply for emergency needs.”

Those interested in donating can sign up by using sponsor code 2865 and scanning the QR code in the graphic below:

