Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host annual blood drive

(kelsley wilkinson)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that its annual blood drive will be held on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the announcement, the drive, in support of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, will be held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 817 Washington St. in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is a group of blood centers across the country who have joined together, committed to collecting extra units of blood on a rotating ‘on call’ schedule,” states an informational graphic for the event. “This creates an available supply for emergency needs.”

Those interested in donating can sign up by using sponsor code 2865 and scanning the QR code in the graphic below:

The drive, in support of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, will be held at the Columbus...
The drive, in support of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, will be held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.(HemaTerra | Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Police release identity of two arrested after gun allegedly waved around Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

In southeastern North Carolina, strawberry farmers have built a name for themselves as...
Strawberry farmers prepare for NC Strawberry Festival
With the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season just under a month away it’s time to...
Hurricane Preparedness Week : Making your hurricane prep kit
The Wilson Center
Billy Ocean to perform at the Wilson Center
Larry Rivers Spin
‘Gator was love and laughter in any room he entered’: Willie Stargell Foundation mourns the passing of longtime celebrity guest, Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers