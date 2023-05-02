Billy Ocean to perform at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Tuesday, May 2 that Billy Ocean will perform at the Wilson Center on Monday, Oct. 9 as part of his American tour.

“Billy Ocean is best known for a string of pop and soul anthems in the ‘70s and ‘80s and is Britain’s most commercially successful Black artist, with more than 30 million records sold worldwide,” states the announcement from CFCC.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Billy Ocean’s first hit was the 1976 Motown-esque single ‘Love Really Hurts Without You.’ The following year came another UK chart-topper, ‘Red Light Spells Danger.’ There were more hits in the ‘80s, including three US number-one hits: ‘Caribbean Queen (No More Love on The Run),’ ‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry),’ and ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.’ He is probably best known for ‘When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going,’ which was a hit for Billy Ocean in 1986 and for Boyzone 13 years later,” the release adds.

