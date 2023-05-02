Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Billy Ocean to perform at the Wilson Center

The Wilson Center
The Wilson Center(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Tuesday, May 2 that Billy Ocean will perform at the Wilson Center on Monday, Oct. 9 as part of his American tour.

“Billy Ocean is best known for a string of pop and soul anthems in the ‘70s and ‘80s and is Britain’s most commercially successful Black artist, with more than 30 million records sold worldwide,” states the announcement from CFCC.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Billy Ocean’s first hit was the 1976 Motown-esque single ‘Love Really Hurts Without You.’  The following year came another UK chart-topper, ‘Red Light Spells Danger.’  There were more hits in the ‘80s, including three US number-one hits: ‘Caribbean Queen (No More Love on The Run),’ ‘There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry),’ and ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.’ He is probably best known for ‘When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going,’ which was a hit for Billy Ocean in 1986 and for Boyzone 13 years later,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
Two arrested after police say man waved gun around Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

The North Carolina State Fair
Dates announced for 2023 NC State Fair, chance to win free admission
Getting a gun in NC could come without needing a permit, age might be lowered to 18 with new bill
Authorities said Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped from a Virginia prison over the weekend.
Man accused of killing NC deputy escapes from jail, authorities say
North Carolina Senate
North Carolina obscenity bill gets OK in Senate vote