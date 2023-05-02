Approximately 13,000 gallons of wastewater discharged, recovered in Southport after crews strike valve

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County announced on Tuesday, May 2, that approximately 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Monday after crews struck a sanitary sewer force main’s air release valve on Southport Supply Road.

According to the announcement, county staff were alerted at 11 a.m. about the incident, which occurred at 4348 Southport Supply Road. Crews were working on a roadway project in the area.

The valve was repaired by 1:20 p.m., and all of the wastewater has been recovered.

“Based on the pipe size and time of discharged prior to isolation, it was determined that approximately 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged onto the ground surface. The contractor utilized pumper trucks to recover the wastewater on-site and lime stabilized the affected areas as applicable,” states the county release.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the wastewater collections superintendent at (910) 253-2657.

