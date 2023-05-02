Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Approximately 13,000 gallons of wastewater discharged, recovered in Southport after crews strike valve

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County announced on Tuesday, May 2, that approximately 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Monday after crews struck a sanitary sewer force main’s air release valve on Southport Supply Road.

According to the announcement, county staff were alerted at 11 a.m. about the incident, which occurred at 4348 Southport Supply Road. Crews were working on a roadway project in the area.

The valve was repaired by 1:20 p.m., and all of the wastewater has been recovered.

“Based on the pipe size and time of discharged prior to isolation, it was determined that approximately 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged onto the ground surface. The contractor utilized pumper trucks to recover the wastewater on-site and lime stabilized the affected areas as applicable,” states the county release.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the wastewater collections superintendent at (910) 253-2657.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Police release identity of two arrested after gun allegedly waved around Carolina Beach Boardwalk
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road
(MGN)
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County

Latest News

Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
Prepping for NC Strawberry Festival
Behind the scenes as the community prepares for the 2023 NC Strawberry Festival
Local company receives $2.8M grant to study opioid use disorder
Drive-By Truckers are set to play a concert with American Aquarium on Oct. 5 at Greenfield Lake...
Drive-By Truckers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater