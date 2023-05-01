Theatre For All to stage spring show May 24-25

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local theatre company for actors with disabilities will stage its annual spring show on May 24 and 25 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

“The show, ‘The Silent Treatment,’ takes place in the 1930′s as silent movies are on their way out and a cast of actors must navigate their way to finding their voice and fulfilling their dreams,” states a Theatre For All announcement.

Each night, the TFA Dance Company, TFA Choir and Academy Company will open the show.

The Wednesday, May 24, show is open to all with donations accepted, while the Thursday show is a gala performance and fundraiser with $25 tickets for adults and $5 tickets for children. Tickets include pre-show refreshments.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. on both nights.

“Those who attend our performances know they leave with a heart full of joy. Our actors love to be on stage and delight in engaging with the audience,” said Kim Henry, co-founder and executive director for Theatre For All.

You can buy tickets online at the Theatre For All website.

