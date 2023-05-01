“That was probably the most exciting time of my life”: Chadbourn natives remember the NC Strawberry Festival from back in the day

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - When the North Carolina Strawberry Festival took root in 1926, Elaine Blake was born the same year. Her husband, Keith Blake, was born a year later in the tiny town of Chadbourn.

“I’m only 95,” Mr. Blake said as he laughed. “I’m married to an older woman.”

Mr. and Mrs. Blake know the Strawberry Festival better than most people around town. After all, they’ve been attending the festival for decades. Mr. Blake, who grew up in Chadbourn, has been going for nearly 90 years. It was different back in the early days.

Mr. Blake recalls his fondest childhood memory when he was just 9 years old.

“Oh that was probably the most exciting time of my life,” he said.

He’s talking about what used to be the highlight of the festival. There was a big dance on Friday night. He was one of the Boy Scouts who would direct the grown ups where to park.

“We would have cars to drive to Chadbourn for that dance. I remember license plates from Virginia, South Carolina, and even a few from Georgia,” he said.

The North Carolina Strawberry Festival was internationally known. And for a small town, Chadbourn attracted big bands for the dance -- literally big bands.

“Guy Lombardo, Artie Shaw, Tex Beneke. Vaguely, I think we did have Glen Miller.”

Mrs. Blake got involved in the festival 73 years ago after she married that younger man. She helped start what is now a tradition for the strawberry festival.

“We decided to have a strawberry cooking contest and our first cooking contest was downtown Chadbourn in the old A&P building that had been vacated,” she said.

These days there can be anywhere from 50 to 100 entries -- but that was not the case back in the 1950′s when the contest first started.

“We had exactly three entries and Fran Bailey, who was part of the family that owned Baily’s Produce that was involved in strawberries, was the winner. She won with her strawberry cheesecake.”

These days the winners take home ribbons and money. Back then, the prizes were different.

“They used to be silverware,” Mrs. Blake said. “They had ribbons, too.”

This year, instead of helping the judges, Mrs. Blake at 96, is a contestant.

So is Joan Elliott. She’s seen a few festivals, too, but not as many as the Blakes.

“I’m 83 years young,” she said with a smile.

Elliott has competed for years. She’s not spilling the beans or the strawberries on what she’s fixin’ for the contest.

“I can’t tell you yet because I haven’t fully decided,” she said laughing. “I’m still working on it.”

You’ll find a little bit of everything in the contest as long as it’s made with strawberries.

“My sister always entered and she came up with French fried strawberries one year and that sounds like something gosh awful but it was a big hit,” Elliott said. “She got a blue ribbon with her French fried strawberries.”

Of course, the highlight these days is the parade which takes place Saturday, May 6. Elliott says its much less formal than it was back in her day.

“We girls rode in the parade and guess what we wore on the floats? Our formal ballgowns and back then during my teenage years, they were these huge skirts with lots of ruffles and we wore hoop skirts under them to hold them out.”

The big dance eventually waned. The parade over the years grew in popularity.

“It was just always an exciting time,” Elaine Blake said. “For the parade we could always go to someone’s homes -- sit on the porch -- have refreshments and see all the people going by.”

For the folks who have been coming for decades, it’s all about a tradition and they love it.

“I do, and I’ll be here again,” said Mrs. Blake.

