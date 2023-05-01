Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Teens ride World War II tank to prom

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – Riding to the prom in a limo has long been a favorite for many high schoolers attending the big dance. But a group of teens in Oregon recently rode to prom in a World War II tank instead.

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who owns an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland, and who agreed to drive Sherman and his friends for $1,000.

Sherman and his best friend Sam Tetro created a GoFundMe and quickly raised enough money to hire Greenberg to take them to prom in the tank.

He even recruited a man in the area who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of “Star Wars” while riding a unicycle. The unipiper said he was happy to be their escort to the dance.

Sherman was accompanied by his date who he asked out by holding a sign that said, “I’d be tankful to take you to prom.”

While this endeavor may have started out as a joke, Sherman said it wound up proving a point he holds near and dear: “Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Lou Bradford
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon

Latest News

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
First Republic Bank branches opened their doors under new management following the collapse of...
JPMorgan Chase buys most First Republic Bank assets
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
A NC Civil Rights Trail marker for Hubert Eaton
Historic trail marker installed honoring life and legacy of local leader, activist