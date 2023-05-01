Senior Connect
Portion of Market St. open to traffic following railroad repair work

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, April 29, a portion of Market Street was completely closed to allow CSX crews to complete railroad repair work.

According to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the portion of Market Street was originally scheduled to be closed until Tuesday, May 2.

DriveNC cameras, however, now show that that portion, between Barclay Hills Drive and Darlington Avenue, has reopened.

Portion of Market St. to close completely for railroad repairs beginning Saturday
Image depicting traffic cones

