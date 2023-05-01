Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender Co. commissioners considering $428,000 purchase of nine patrol cars

A current Pender County Sheriff's Office patrol car; the new vehicles may not have an identical...
A current Pender County Sheriff's Office patrol car; the new vehicles may not have an identical design.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Monday, May 1, the Pender County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider approving the purchase of nine patrol cars for the sheriff’s office and a resolution expressing concerns about a water bill in the state senate.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking commissioners to approve the $428,000 purchase of nine 2023 Dodge Charger Pursuit cars. The amount includes the cost to upfit each vehicle, according to the request from Sheriff Alan Cutler.

The cars were requested in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, but the sheriff’s office is asking the board to let it buy the vehicles in advance.

Commissioners also will look at a resolution to express concern about Senate Bill 673, which the resolution says could cause issues with local water systems.

Per the resolution, part of the bill would allow for five million gallons per day of water to be moved from one river basin to another without a certificate from the Environmental Management Commission.

“There are approximately 10-15 municipal water systems in the Triangle area that would be eligible to take advantage of the proposed increase in the interbasin transfer threshold. As a result, this legislation would allow for approximately 50 to 75 million gallons per day to be transferred from the Cape Fear River Basin to the Neuse River Basin completely outside of the Interbasin Transfer Certificate process,” the resolution states.

The resolution says that transfers out of the Cape Fear River Basin affect how much downstream users can safely withdraw from the basin, and that the new provisions concerning sewage flow rates and the calculation of permitted hydraulic capacity could hamper economic growth in the county.

You can find full meeting agendas on the Pender County website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Lou Bradford
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon

Latest News

New Hanover County Commissioners
NHC commissioners to hold public hearings on rezoning requests, $25M to finance projects
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
She is being held under a $500,000 secured bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center and...
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole
A Theatre For All performance in Wilmington, North Carolina
Theatre For All to stage spring show May 24-25