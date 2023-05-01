Pender Co. commissioners considering $428,000 purchase of nine patrol cars

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its meeting on Monday, May 1, the Pender County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider approving the purchase of nine patrol cars for the sheriff’s office and a resolution expressing concerns about a water bill in the state senate.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking commissioners to approve the $428,000 purchase of nine 2023 Dodge Charger Pursuit cars. The amount includes the cost to upfit each vehicle, according to the request from Sheriff Alan Cutler.

The cars were requested in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, but the sheriff’s office is asking the board to let it buy the vehicles in advance.

Commissioners also will look at a resolution to express concern about Senate Bill 673, which the resolution says could cause issues with local water systems.

Per the resolution, part of the bill would allow for five million gallons per day of water to be moved from one river basin to another without a certificate from the Environmental Management Commission.

“There are approximately 10-15 municipal water systems in the Triangle area that would be eligible to take advantage of the proposed increase in the interbasin transfer threshold. As a result, this legislation would allow for approximately 50 to 75 million gallons per day to be transferred from the Cape Fear River Basin to the Neuse River Basin completely outside of the Interbasin Transfer Certificate process,” the resolution states.

The resolution says that transfers out of the Cape Fear River Basin affect how much downstream users can safely withdraw from the basin, and that the new provisions concerning sewage flow rates and the calculation of permitted hydraulic capacity could hamper economic growth in the county.

You can find full meeting agendas on the Pender County website.

