NHC commissioners to hold public hearings on rezoning requests, $25M to finance projects

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings on $25 million financing for projects, $3.9 million for infrastructure, rezoning requests and other items at its meeting on Monday, May 1.

$25 million to finance various county projects

Per the supporting documents on the meeting agenda, commissioners approved taking steps to negotiate the $25 million contract amendment at its meeting on March 20. Now, commissioners are set to hold a public hearing on a resolution to authorize the amendment and related tasks.

Projects paid for by the amendment would include:

“Acquisition of vehicles and equipment for use by various County departments,

Construction and development of Hanover Pines Nature Park

Improvements to various County buildings

Expansion of the County’s maintenance facility at Ogden Park

Facility replacement for the detective and vice units of the Sheriff’s department, and

The purchase of real property for use by Cape Fear Community College to expand its nursing and allied health programs.”

Construction of Blue Clay Road Business Park infrastructure to cost more than budgeted

Commissioners will consider awarding a $7.1 million contract to Wells Brothers Construction for infrastructure at Blue Clay Road Business Park. Paying for the contract will require an increase in project budget from $3.6 million to $7.5 million total, including some non-construction costs.

At its meeting on April 17, the board approved starting the bid process to sell two properties at Blue Clay Road Business Park. But the site is still in need of infrastructure, including roadways, a sanitary sewer, a storm water system and a domestic water distribution system.

According to the agenda item from the Facilities Management Department, bids were reviewed on March 31, but they all exceeded the project budget. This lead to the engineer and staff to re-bid the project with a note clarifying on-site deposal of materials to try and reduce costs.

Three new bids were then received on April 14, ranging from $7.1 million to $7.6 million, and the department says the engineer verified and certified the bid tabulation. The funding will come from the Capital Improvement Projects fund.

Rezoning request for 337 new homes south of Monkey Junction

A rezoning request to allow for 337 new homes, including 10 detached single-family units and 327 attached single-family units, will be considered by commissioners following a unanimous recommendation for denial by the NHC Planning Board.

The board also decided against granting a continuance for the request at the agenda review on April 27, keeping the request on the agenda for the May 1 meeting.

The homes would be built on 42 acres at 5741 Carolina Beach Road and parts of Shiloh Drive and require a rezoning from lower-density residential (R-15) to moderate to high-density (R-5).

Rezoning request for an apartment complex with up to 64 units at 6634 Carolina Beach Road

Another rezoning request would allow developers to build an apartment complex at 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road, requiring a rezoning from low density residential (R-15) to a residential multi-family (RMF-M) conditional zoning district.

The plan includes three three-story, 12-unit buildings, a pair of two-story, eight-unit buildings, an amenity center, recreation area and open space. The applicant, Cindee Wolf with Design Solutions on behalf of owners Giovanni Ippolito and Tanya Vlacancich, at least seven units would be dedicated to workforce housing.

The planning board voted unanimously to recommend the request’s approval, with an additional condition to limit the project to a maximum of 64 units and keep the westernmost buildings to two stories tall.

Special use request for allow for 54-unit apartment complex

Commissioners will hold a quasi-judicial hearing to consider a special use permit request to allow for a 54-unit development on 6.24 acres at Piner Road, east of the College and Carolina Beach Road intersection.

The current R-15 and office and industrial (O&I) zoning doesn’t allow for that level of density normally, but the developers are requesting for an allowance via a special use permit as required by the Unified Development Ordinance.

Per the request, while Piner Road is at capacity, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Monkey Junction Interchange project set to begin after 2029 is expected to decrease congestion in the area.

You can find the full meeting agenda for this and other board meetings on the county’s website.

