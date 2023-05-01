Senior Connect
NCDOT announces new notification system to deliver ferry route updates

The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Monday, May 1, that a new text and email notification system will be used to deliver updates about ferry route interruptions.

According to the announcement, the Ferry Information Notification System, or FINS, will allow users to select specific routes to be alerted about. Additionally, those utilizing the service can choose whether to receive notifications by text, email or both.

“This is going to be a major benefit for our passengers,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “Getting timely information on schedule interruptions will allow ferry riders to make informed decisions on when and where to travel.”

Notifications will be sent if a departure is delayed or canceled and when service resumes.

“For several years, the Ferry Division has used route-specific Twitter accounts to announce schedule interruptions, but users have stated a preference for having those notifications sent directly to them. The Ferry Division will continue to send out notifications via Twitter while users transition to the new FINS system,” stated the NCDOT in the release.

Those interested in using the service can sign up on the NCDOT website. Full implementation of the new system is expected later this spring, and anyone with comments can submit feedback here.

