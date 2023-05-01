Local vocal ensemble hosting three shows this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices has announced three performances for the first weekend of May.

May 5

On Friday, May 5, the ensemble will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 1403 Market St. in Wilmington. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be free to attend.

Additionally, the Hoggard Voyagers and Laney Adventurers will join the ensemble for couple of selections as part of the group’s musical outreach initiative.

May 6

Wilmington Voices will perform at ArtWorks on Saturday, May 6. ArtWorks is located at 200 Willard Street; admission will be $5.

May 7

On Sunday, May 7, the ensemble will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Art Museum. Those interested in attending must reserve their seats online as the space filled up up quickly last time.

Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S 17th St.

Tickets and reservations can be made on the Wilmington Voices website. More information on the ensemble, including how to get involved, can be found here.

