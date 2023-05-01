Senior Connect
Hurricane Preparedness Week : The lasting effects of Hurricane Florence

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday, May 1, marks the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week -- with the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season just a month away. However, it can be hard to believe 2023 marks five years since Hurricane Florence.

First Alert Weather’s Gabe Ross takes a look back at the historic hurricane that is still impacting Southeastern North Carolina today.

