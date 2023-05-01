Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.(From Cooper Harris Andrews)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family is mourning the loss of a former U.S. Marine who was killed in Ukraine in April.

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Andrews was from Cleveland, Ohio.

His mother, Willow Andrews, says he left in November to join a group of foreign fighters helping Ukraine’s military.

His contract ended in March, but he decided to stay and work for an activist group.

On social media, the group says Andrews was killed while helping evacuate civilians from the city.

His mother said it likely happened on a rare access road into Bakhmut used by the Ukrainian military to resupply their forces.

It’s also used by civilians to evacuate the city.

Willow Andrews said her son’s body has yet to be recovered due to the intense fighting that continues in Bakhmut.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member

Latest News

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
US House speaker in Knesset amid fraught US-Israel ties
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hails Israel as America’s "greatest ally."
U.S. House Speaker addresses Israeli Parliament
Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
At least 6 people dead in Illinois highway windstorm
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on