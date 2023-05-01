Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a brisk, cool way to start May

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 1, 2023...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Even after a rainier and stormier than normal April, crisp and brisk westerly winds may elevate the brush fire danger here on the first of May, so thanks for being cautious with flame amid the 20+ mph gusts! Your First Alert Forecast also features dry skies for Monday and Monday night, along with temperatures on the cooler side. Expect mainly lower and middle 70s for highs in the afternoon and lows for the night ahead mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Enjoy!

See how things change in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

See North Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week content on WECT News and wect.com/hurricane!

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 1, 2023
