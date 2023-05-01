First Alert Forecast: a brisk, cool way to start May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Even after a rainier and stormier than normal April, crisp and brisk westerly winds may elevate the brush fire danger here on the first of May, so thanks for being cautious with flame amid the 20+ mph gusts! Your First Alert Forecast also features dry skies for Monday and Monday night, along with temperatures on the cooler side. Expect mainly lower and middle 70s for highs in the afternoon and lows for the night ahead mainly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Enjoy!

