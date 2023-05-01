Fans to be distributed to elderly, disabled adults as part of ‘Operation Fan Heat Relief’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday, May 1 that disabled adults and elderly members of the community can receive fans through “Operation Fan Heat Relief” through October.

According to the announcement, the NCDHHS’ Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the N.C. Area Agencies on Aging to distribute the fans.

“People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance May 1–Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses,” the release from the NCDHHS states.

Made possible through donations, 3,793 fans and 23 air conditioners were distributed last year.

“As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature, and they may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.”

Those interested in applying can do so by contacting their area agency on aging or by calling the Division of Aging and Adult Services at (919) 855-3400.

Residents in Bladen County can contact the Lumber River Council of Governments at (910) 521-7556.

Residents of New Hanover, Columbus, Pender and Brunswick counties can contact the Cape Fear Council of Governments at (910) 395-2684.

The NCDHHS shared the following tips to help people stay cool when the weather is hot:

Increase fluid intake;

Regularly spend time in air-conditioned or cool environments;

Limit strenuous activity during the afternoon;

Speak with a physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself.

For more information on Operation Fan Heat Relief, please visit the NCDHHS website.

