Dosher Memorial Hospital to hold community cookout and groundbreaking

A previous cookout at Dosher Memorial Hospital
A previous cookout at Dosher Memorial Hospital
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A free community cookout and groundbreaking ceremony is set to be held at the back entrance of Dosher Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 10.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the public is invited to join Dosher staff, trustees, volunteers and leaders for a cookout lunch, music and celebration of the hospital’s 93rd birthday, according to an announcement from the hospital.

At 12:30 p.m., a ground-breaking ceremony will be held for the start of the first phase of the hospital’s master facility plan.

Learn More: Work begins on new facilities and expansions for Dosher’s hospital and clinics
A rendering of the new Dosher Emergency Department to be built at the corner of East 9th and...

“This is an exciting time for Dosher Hospital, and the upcoming building renovations will enable us to provide a higher level of care for our patients. We look forward to celebrating our community, the birthday of the hospital, and the future of local healthcare at this event,” said Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley.

No pre-registration is required, but the organizers say it is appreciated. You can register by visiting Dosher’s website or calling 910-457-3900.

