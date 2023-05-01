Senior Connect
Disaster preparedness expo to be held in Burgaw

(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Long Term Recovery Group will host a disaster preparedness event and expo on Saturday, June 3.

The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burgaw Middle School Gymnasium at 500 S. Wright St.

“We look forward to hosting another Disaster Preparedness Expo,” said Paster Gio Simpson, director of Pender Long Term Recovery Group. “The expo will serve as another great opportunity for Pender County residents to get up-to-date information on disaster preparedness and sign up for Alerts while adding some items to their Disaster To-Go Kit.”

Local contributors will provide hurricane preparedness information and literature, disaster supply kit items and partner information.

“The Pender LTRG is a long-term recovery group that formed as the result of Hurricane Florence,” said Rev Jerry Pearson, co-chair of PTLRG. “We look forward to continuing to serve residents of Pender County assisting with ways to be prepared for the possibility of a next hurricane or disaster in our area while also being an advocate for Pender County citizens.”

To learn more about the PLTRG or become a vendor, you can visit the group’s website.

