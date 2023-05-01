Country artist Riley Green to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Country artist Riley Green is set to play a concert with special guests Dylan Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Thursday, July 13.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. online. You can also purchase tickets on Friday at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Riley Green released the singles “Raised Up Right” and “God Made a Good Ol’ Boy” on April 21, and his most recent album was “We Out Here: Live” in March 2022.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s Reeds Jewelers Concert Series.

