Communities In Schools of Cape Fear Fashion Show set for May 23

The 2023 Communities In Schools of Cape Fear Fashion Show will take place on May 23
The 2023 Communities In Schools of Cape Fear Fashion Show will take place on May 23
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local students and members of the community will hit the runway at the seventh annual Communities In Schools of Cape Fear Fashion Show on May 23.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Country Club at Landfall in support of CIS’ work to support at-risk youth in the community.

“Education never goes out of style! Communities In School’s annual Fashion Show is back again for another upbeat afternoon supporting students in need. This fun event showcases summer fashions from some of the region’s finest local boutiques, featuring a Mimosa Bar and silent auction, followed by a plated lunch and fashion show at noon,” states the announcement from CIS.

Tickets are available on the CIS Cape Fear website.

“Many of the children we serve face poverty, homelessness, hunger, and violence in their homes or communities. By providing critical supports for the most vulnerable students, we help the next generation unlock their potential,” the announcement continues.

