CFPUA begins water system flushing program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA will begin a flushing program across the Sweeney-Richardson Water System, which serves the majority of CFPUA’s water customers, starting Monday, March 1.

“System flushing is a routine maintenance operation conducted by thousands of water utilities every year,” a CFPUA news release states. “During flushing, water is forced through pipes at high velocity and systematically flushed out of the fire hydrants, removing accumulated sediment.

“To reduce impacts to customers, flushing will be conducted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday nights through Friday mornings.”

The flushing program will begin this week with the areas closest to the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, including downtown Wilmington, Northside, Love Grove, and Southside.

Maps of the areas to be flushed will be published at the start of each week here.

“The flushing process does not impact the safety of drinking water, and CFPUA does not anticipate issuing boil water advisories as a result of the flushing program,” the news release states. “Customers may experience periods of low pressure and/or water discoloration while flushing is being conducted in their areas. Customers who do experience discoloration are advised to run the cold water for at least one to three minutes to allow the lines to clear.”

