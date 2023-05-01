Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.(Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)
By Bryce Jacquot and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A newlywed bride was killed, and her husband was injured after an alleged drunken driver hit the golf cart they were riding in Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said the force of the impact threw the golf cart more than 100 yards and made it roll several times.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Her new husband’s mother said in a GoFundMe post that he is in serious condition with broken bones and a brain injury.

Two other people from the wedding party were also injured.

The couple was leaving the wedding reception when the crash happened and had only been married for a few hours.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.

Investigators believe she was going 65 mph in a 25-mph zone at the time of the crash.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and reckless homicide.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Annie Lou Bradford
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon

Latest News

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
First Republic Bank branches opened their doors under new management following the collapse of...
JPMorgan Chase buys most First Republic Bank assets
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis
A NC Civil Rights Trail marker for Hubert Eaton
Historic trail marker installed honoring life and legacy of local leader, activist