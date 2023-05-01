Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bowlers play last games at Cardinal Lanes before it closes Monday night

Bowlers play last games at Cardinal Lanes before it closes Monday night
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local bowling alley Cardinal Lanes is closing its doors after nearly five decades of games.

Owner Rob Schnell leased the property, and the new owner will sell the building.

“It was always a bittersweet moment, and a lot of memories here and I just can’t tell you how much I thank Wilmington in general for being a part of our life and being a part of the Wilmington community and the bowling community for so long, is definitely bittersweet,” Schnell said.

The details of what the owner will do with the property have not been disclosed.

The bowling alley will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday, May 1

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Lou Bradford
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole
Zane Stuart says scammers drained $174 from their bank account.
Delivery driver scammed out of week’s worth of earnings, sheriff’s office warns of red flags
Charges pending for two in U.S. 17 ‘road rage’ incident
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire...
Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member

Latest News

New Hanover County Commissioners
NHC commissioners hold public hearings on rezoning requests, $25M to finance projects
Notifications will be sent if a departure is delayed or canceled and when service resumes.
NCDOT announces new notification system to deliver ferry route updates
The meeting’s agenda will include an overview of the appointment process and interviews with...
Board of education to hold interviews for two appointments to CFCC Board of Trustees
The market commemorates the accomplishments of Dr. Hubert Eaton, and you can find it in front...
Historic trail marker installed honoring life and legacy of local leader, activist