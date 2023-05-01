Bowlers play last games at Cardinal Lanes before it closes Monday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local bowling alley Cardinal Lanes is closing its doors after nearly five decades of games.

Owner Rob Schnell leased the property, and the new owner will sell the building.

“It was always a bittersweet moment, and a lot of memories here and I just can’t tell you how much I thank Wilmington in general for being a part of our life and being a part of the Wilmington community and the bowling community for so long, is definitely bittersweet,” Schnell said.

The details of what the owner will do with the property have not been disclosed.

The bowling alley will be open until 10 p.m. on Monday, May 1

