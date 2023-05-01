Senior Connect
Board of education to hold interviews for two appointments to CFCC Board of Trustees

Cape Fear Community College
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 3, to conduct interviews for two appointments to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

The meeting’s agenda will include an overview of the appointment process and interviews with the candidates.

Following the interviews, the board will vote on the candidates.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the Board of Education Center at 1805 S 13th St.

