Crash involving truck on Carolina Beach Road impeding traffic

The accident has backed up traffic to Willoughby Park Road.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident involving a truck has occurred at the 5300 block of Carolina Beach Road near Antoinette Drive.

The accident has backed up traffic to Willoughby Park Road.

According to a spokesperson with SHP, one person was injured and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries and current condition has not been disclosed at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

