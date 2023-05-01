Senior Connect
70 hogs dead after 18-wheeler crash in Bladen County

(MGN)(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - About 70 hogs being carried in an 18-wheeler died when the truck tipped over on Sunday evening, April 30.

According to the responding N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper, the truck was carrying about 170 hogs for Smithfield Foods and heading south on Gum Spring Road in Bladen County near White Lake.

The trooper says that the truck attempted to make a turn and ended up tipping over into a ditch near N.C. 53 in White Lake.

The driver received minor injuries in the crash.

