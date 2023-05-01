Senior Connect
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon

The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Powerball players, especially those around Wilmington, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $1 million prize.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased in the Nov. 7 drawing, the same drawing where a California man won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were:

10-33-41-47-56-10

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

Officials say the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

“To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8,” a news release states. “This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Nov. 7 drawing. Players have one extra day to claim since the ticket expires on a Sunday and the lottery offices are closed on weekends.”

