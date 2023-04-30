Police investigating after one man dies from a gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in Wilmington that resulted in a man’s death.

At 6:45 a.m., Wilmington Police responded to the call in the 1200 block of N. 26th Street. There, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the call but the victim died at the scene.

WPD says the shooting appears to have been an isolated domestic incident but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call WPD at (910) 765-7822 or submit a tip via the WPD Tip411 app. You can also send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

More details are expected after the family of the victim is notified.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.