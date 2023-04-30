Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: stormy end to April, tranquil start to May

Your First Alert Forecast from late morning Sat., Apr. 29, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Low pressure will sponsor some gusty showers and isolated severe storms Sunday. damaging winds would be the primary threat along with some larger hail. Rotating storms cannot be ruled out either, but confidence in widespread disruptive weather is not high enough for issuance of a First Alert Action Day. Plan to stay aware with your WECT Weather App as you go about your plans.

Breezy but crisp, comfortable spring weather will likely follow said low pressure system and grace the Cape Fear Region for Monday, May 1 and much of the work and school week ahead. Following Sunday highs near 80, temperatures will peak slightly below average in the middle 70s.

Catch details with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

