Calabash Fire Dept. dedicates station in memory of longtime board member

Fire station dedication in memory of Jennings Edge, a long-time member for the Calabash Fire Department's board of directors.(Calabash Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Jennings Edge played a big role in the Calabash Fire Department for years.

He was on the department’s board of directors for 38 years and served as chairman for 23 of those years.

Edge passed away in November of 2022.

More than 50 people gathered at Calabash Fire Department Station 1 to re-dedicate the station in memory of Edge.

“Mr. Edge, who served on fire department’s board of directors for 38 years, 23 of those as chairman of the board, was instrumental in the growth of the fire department to the strong and thriving institution that it is today. He also provided invaluable assistance in the construction of the main fire station that will now be known as the Jennings D. Edge Fire Station,” a spokesperson for Calabash FD said.

Doug Baxley, a close friend of Edge, read the proclamation of the dedication.

There is a portrait of Edge along with a plaque in the lobby of the station.

