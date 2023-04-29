Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Megamillions 5-2-23

Megamillions for May, 2 2023
MegaMillions 4-21-23
MegaMillions 4-21-23
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annie Bradford in court on Monday, May 1
Woman suspected of fatal shooting in Wilmington could face life without parole; 911 call reveals new details
The $1 million ticket, which will expire on Sunday, May 7, was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington expires soon
Andrew Drake Tyson (left) and Brian Anthony McGuirt (right)
Video shows police approach man waving bb gun at Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Fire at N Kerr Avenue on Monday evening.
Fire contained but still burning after lightning strike at N Kerr Avenue
One person was injured and taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
One injured following two-vehicle crash on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

NCEL 5-1-23
NCEL 5-1-23
A week after authorities arrested an Ashley High School student who reportedly had a loaded gun...
Board of Education postpones discussion on school safety one week after student’s arrest for bringing gun to class
Opening ceremony at the 90th annual North Carolina Strawberry Festival in Chadbourn.
North Carolina Strawberry Festival kicks off with live music, dancing, and community dinner
FILE - Republican North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger speaks at a news conference about a...
North Carolina Republicans announce abortion bill agreement
NC Republican leader: ‘Consensus’ emerging to ban abortion after 12 weeks, with exceptions