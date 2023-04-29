Senior Connect
Man dead, 1 injured after loose tire hits windshield on I-40, troopers say

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman is dead and another is seriously injured after a loose tire hit a windshield.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, April 21, near mile marker 29.5 on I-40.

Troopers said a 1989 green and red Ford Ranger were traveling west on I-40 when the left tire came off the vehicle and crossed the median barrier wall.

Officials said the tire hit a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV in the windshield, killing the driver 68-year-old Bronnie Emanuel Cummings of Charlotte, but the vehicle kept traveling east on I-40.

According to troopers, after a short distance, the passenger in the Equinox got out the vehicle, but was ran over by the vehicle.

Officials said the passenger, 55-year-old Lucia A. Berry of Charlotte, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle continued traveling for about 5 miles before it came to a stop against the median barrier wall, officials said.

Troopers said there will be no charges in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

