First Alert Forecast: one last swipe from storms in April, changes for early May

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast remains friendly for outdoor activities Saturday with minimal rain chances and highs in the 80s. Low pressure will sponsor some gusty showers and isolated severe storms Sunday; such activity could start a soon as Saturday night. Though confidence in widespread disruptive weather is not high enough for issuance of a First Alert Action Day, plan to stay aware with your WECT Weather App. Breezy but crisp, comfortable spring weather will likely follow said low pressure system and grace the Cape Fear Region for Monday, May 1 and much of the work and school week ahead.

Catch details with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

