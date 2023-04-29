2023 Water Safety Act could dig deeper into forever chemical effects on people in Southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senator Michael Lee has been working on Water Safety Acts since 2018, and he has implemented all of the introduced bills in the last few years. He introduced the 2023 Water Safety Act earlier this month.

Lee says the bill would bring protection to those impacted by water contaminated with forever chemicals, like PFAS. If passed, the bill would allocate $4 million for research projects to study the impacts of PFAS. The funds would come from the NC Collaboratory.

“There’s also some human exposure and other studies to assess some health effects on firefighters,” Sen. Lee said. “The other is a provision that relates directly to human exposure studies for PFAS among individuals in the state. And it’s really kind of focused, at least the bill currently is focused in the Haw [and] Cape Fear River, located in industrial use, that includes ASCE or some of the chemical I guess, precursors of PFAS that may turn into PFAS compound once they’re released. Also, within the Lumber River and the Cape Fear River basins, and then also looking at other areas that may have a particularized risk and kind of moving in that direction.”

and participants for the studies would have to meet some criteria, including their primary drinking source having to be from the Cape Fear or Haw Rivers.

“It’s really going to hopefully establish kind of a baseline across our state with kind of the levels of a pee fast within people system, where hopefully, we’re going to be able to figure out also whether they achieve those levels through inhalation, ingestion, or if they’ve gone through dermal exposure on their skin,” Lee said. “Another piece of the of this bill relates to kind of, beyond the PFAS [and] simply looks at water related research for all emerging compounds within our water, so it also kind of looks at some fluoridation studies. So originally, I started the Water Safety Act really just to focus on PFAS and PFAS related issues. But it’s really expanded to move beyond that to really address our water supplies in North Carolina.”

