Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Seth Austin Jarman.

He was last seen when he arrived on a bus in downtown Wilmington on April 17.

He is five foot and nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and a dragon tattoo on his chest.

Anyone who sees him or has information should call 911 or 910-343-3609.

