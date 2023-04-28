Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police searching for missing man

Seth Austin Jarman
Seth Austin Jarman(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Seth Austin Jarman.

He was last seen when he arrived on a bus in downtown Wilmington on April 17.

He is five foot and nine inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and a dragon tattoo on his chest.

Anyone who sees him or has information should call 911 or 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
A teenager accused of bringing a gun to gym class appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors...
Student accused of bringing gun to class appears in court as district discusses school safety
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Roy Carroll owns the Skyfall
So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

Latest News

NC Maritime Museum at Southport seeking items and documents for new commercial fishing exhibit
Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Environmental groups appeal dismissal of lawsuit to force chemical studies
Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim...
Port City United interim director to transition to director role