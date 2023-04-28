Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council to consider proposed Wawa, funding for senior housing development

Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington
Planning documents for a proposed Wawa in Wilmington(Wawa, Wilmington Planning Board)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will take a look at a rezoning for the proposed Wawa off S. 17th Street, funding for senior housing development and a $2.48 million parking contract at its meeting on Tuesday, May 2

The Wilmington Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend the rezoning of the Wawa at its meeting on April 5.

The store and gas station would be on a 2.44-acre area currently occupied by Tinyz Tavern, PT’s Olde Fashioned Grille, and a former Pizza Hut. A neighboring business expressed concerns about the increased parking that would be available at the Wawa. Tinyz Tavern owner Rason Ruth spoke in opposition to the project as well.

Previously: Rezoning request for proposed Wawa headed to Wilmington City Council

A public hearing will be held for an ordinance to annex 1.87 acres at 5029 Carolina Beach Road and use $1 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding to help pay for a 56-unit senior housing development.

According to the proposal, the project “includes 56 units of housing affordable to senior households, ages 55+, with incomes ranging from 30% Area Median Income (”AMI”) to 80% AMI. The project will include one- and two-bedroom apartments, including six units that are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities. Rents will range from $405 to $1,050 per month, depending on the number of bedrooms and tenant income.”

Councilmembers will also look at an agreement with Pivot Parking of up to $2.48 million to manage the city’s parking program, including over 3,200 parking spaces. City staff are recommending a one-year contract with potential extensions for up to a five-year term.

Pivot Parking was recommended by the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee, and the contract would begin on July 1 with a 60-day cancellation option for the city.

The contract’s approval was placed on the consent agenda, along with a separate $740,615 contract to replace eight tennis courts at Empie Park.

You can view the full city council agenda on the city’s website.

