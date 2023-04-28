Senior Connect
Wave Transit adding or replacing 20 shelters, 19 benches

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Upgraded Wave Transit bus stop in Wilmington
Upgraded Wave Transit bus stop in Wilmington(Wave Transit)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit announced Friday that it is working to add or replace 20 shelters, 19 benches and 19 stops across the Wilmington area.

Per Wave, new shelters have already been installed in front of Rose’s on Carolina Beach Road and Walmart on Sigmon Road. These have full ADA accessibility, solar lighting , trash receptacles and bike racks, replacing the outdated shelters in bad condition.

Route 107 - College Road will have seven new stops added, and a dozen new stops are planned for 3rd Street to 16th Street and from downtown Wilmington to Wooster Street across multiple routes.

“Staff conducted an equity-focused analysis when determining locations for amenities and new stops. Income and car ownership data by census tract were used to determine locations for the new stops. More stops were added in census tracts with higher percentages of low-income and one-car or no-car households. For existing stop upgrades, ridership boarding data, frequency of service, and the location was used to determine the type and order of installation of passenger amenities,” states the announcement from Wave.

Two phases of this amenities project, which is wrapping up its first phase, were funded via awards through Calls for Projects that the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization issued.

