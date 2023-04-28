Senior Connect
U-Haul truck found on its back in Lenoir County

U-Haul box truck standing straight up on the side of the road after accident.
U-Haul box truck standing straight up on the side of the road after accident.(North Lenoir County Fire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Early Friday morning authorities in the east responded to an accident and found one of the vehicles in a strange position.

North Lenoir Fire Rescue crews found a U-haul box truck standing straight up and the sedan it’s towing behind it.

According to the post on Facebook, the fire rescue department was called to an accident on Highway 70 near Harold Sutton Road early this morning around 2:10 a.m.

North Lenoir Fire Rescue says the driver was helped in exiting the truck and there were no injuries.

