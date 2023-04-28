Senior Connect
Traffic shift planned for new U.S. 701 bridge

Traffic shift planned for new U.S. 701 bridge
The new $23.3 million U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County is getting ready to hit a major milestone, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The new $23.3 million U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County is getting ready to hit a major milestone, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

On Saturday, April 29, a contractor plans to permanently shift the northbound traffic from the current bridge onto the new one being built alongside it over the Cape Fear River.

Officials say the pavement must be dry before they can place pavement markings needed for the shift.

After the shift, crews will pave a crossover in the median and a tie-in on either side of the bridge next week.

“If inclement weather prevents the shift from happening Saturday, it will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday,” an NCDOT new release states. “Drivers should slow down and be alert during these upcoming shifts and for the crossover median construction next week.

“After both shifts take place, crews will begin demolishing the two-lane bridge, which needs to be removed in order to finish constructing the four-lane bridge.”

Construction began on the new bridge in 2020. It is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024.

