Temporary closure scheduled for Calabash Road in Brunswick County

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Part of Calabash Road in Brunswick County is set to be closed temporarily between 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1, and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

The closure will be between its intersection with U.S. 17 Ocean Highway West and Lenford Drive NW.

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff will be working to replace the existing pipe with a larger one to withstand more water during storms.

“Drivers will use U.S. 17, Shingletree Road NW, Hickman Road NW and McLamb Road NW. NCDOT encourages drivers to take the detour into account when planning their commute and use caution around the work zone,” states the announcement from the NCDOT.

