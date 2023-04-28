Senior Connect
Section of Strawfield Drive to close for drainage repairs for two weeks

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Strawfield Drive between Nettle Circle and Twin Leaf Road is closing for approximately two weeks while crews repair a drainage outfall adjacent to the road beginning Monday, May 1.

New Hanover County Stormwater Services will be working on the road, and anyone needing to pass will be detoured to Green Meadows Drive.

A map outlining the closure and detour for residents to reference is available here. Click here for information on the Stormwater Services division’s work in the county.

