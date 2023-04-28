Publix announces plan for Carolina Shores location

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - Publix Super Markets announced on Friday, April 28 that they are expanding to Carolina Shores, located in Brunswick County near the state line.

In the release, Publix stated that a lease has been executed for a new store at the northwest corner of the Calabash Road and U.S. 17.

An estimated opening time frame for the 45,000 square-foot store has not been established as of this time.

