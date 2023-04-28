Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shot spotter activation call at the 1000 Block of Hall St around 6:30 p.m.
First responders arrived at the scene and located one victim who suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
Anyone who has any information should call (910) 765-7822. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC or use the Tip 411 app.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.