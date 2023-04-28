Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital

This is currently an ongoing investigation.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shot spotter activation call at the 1000 Block of Hall St around 6:30 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene and located one victim who suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Anyone who has any information should call (910) 765-7822. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC or use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee Anderson,...
Sixth arrest made in human trafficking investigation involving over 150 victims
"Skyfall" has docked at Wrightsville Beach once again (image credit: Robert Kaess).
‘Skyfall’ yacht returns to Wrightsville Beach
A teenager accused of bringing a gun to gym class appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors...
Student accused of bringing gun to class appears in court as district discusses school safety
It was a shocking start to a typical Tuesday when a Wilmington business owner watched a man...
Business owner chases down man who allegedly threw rock through storefront window
Roy Carroll owns the Skyfall
So, who owns that mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach?

Latest News

Environmental groups appeal dismissal of lawsuit to force chemical studies
Gattison was hired as the PCU Connect Supervisor in March of 2022 and has served as interim...
Port City United interim director to transition to director role
Families call on Classical Charter Schools to reconsider its grooming policy for students.
Parents call on charter school board to reconsider grooming policy for students
Rashad Gattison named as new director of Port City United