Police: One person shot in Wilmington, taken to the hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shot spotter activation call at the 1000 Block of Hall St around 6:30 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene and located one victim who suffered non-life-threatening wounds. They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Anyone who has any information should call (910) 765-7822. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC or use the Tip 411 app.

